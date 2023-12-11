How to find Slap Berry in LEGO Fortnite

If you’ve grown tired of Minecraft but want to get that feeling of the game back, you can collect a lot of resources in LEGO Fortnite. That includes berries, which feature various effects that help you in your journey.

Berries are among the kinds of resources that can be processed into cooked food, or be consumed as is. When used, a Slap Berry heals you and reduces Hunger. It can also be crafted to become Slap Juice, which temporarily increases Stamina regeneration. You need a Juicer to craft it, however.

You can recognize Slap Berries by their bright yellow color. It’s a resource of Uncommon rarity, which means it’s not the easiest to find in the game.

Here is how to get Slap Berries in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get Slap Berries in LEGO Fortnite

Going on a berry hunt | Image via LEGO Fortnite Twitter

There are several ways to get Slap Berries in LEGO Fortnite. The first method is to find them in the wild. Many players can struggle to find them, however, even by exploring most available areas. That’s because these berries can only be found in a specific kind of area.

You can find Slap Berries near bodies of water, like the Shimmering Shores—one of the best places to collect them. You can easily recognize them as the patches of grass they’re in stand out in the middle of sand.

The other way to get Slap Berries in LEGO Fortnite is to grow them in your Garden Plots. You’ll have to find the berries first to get the seeds to grow them, though. Once you find them, you can extract the Seeds and plant them in your garden.

Once you’ve planted the seeds, all you have to do is wait. If you’re too impatient to collect them, however, there’s a workaround available at the time of writing. There is a duplication glitch in LEGO Fortnite that allows players to skip the process.