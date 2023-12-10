How to do the LEGO Fortnite duplication glitch

Some items in LEGO Fortnite are more valuable than others, and stocking up on them can save you some time in the long run. LEGO Fortnite fans recently discovered a duplication glitch, which is essentially a fast-farming method that can solve your hunger problems in the game.
While food sources are all around the map, I haven’t been a huge fan of taking a detour to collect food all the time. Always running out of food must have cost me a good hour or so during my adventure, but the dupe or farming method made sure I always had something to munch on in my inventory.
How can you dupe items in LEGO Fortnite?
The so-called dupe glitch only works for food items in LEGO Fortnite, according to my tests. For this glitch to work, you’ll need a Grain Mill and a Garden Plot.
For the purposes of this guide, I used Pumpkins as my food source.
- Collect a Pumpkin or another fruit or vegetable from the wild.
- Place it in the Grain Mill.
- Run the mill to extract seeds.
- Take the seeds from the mill and place them into the Garden Plot.
- Walk over to the plot and start punching the seed.
As you punch the planted seed, it’ll start dropping its respective fruit. I put 15 Pumpkin Seeds into the Garden Plot and received back 15 Pumpkins after punching it for a few seconds. While this isn’t technically a dupe, it’s one of the faster ways to get food in the game since you get to fast-forward the planting and growing Seeds processes in LEGO Fortnite. This is also a very reliable way to get Vines in LEGO Fortnite which can be used to make torches.