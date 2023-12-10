How to get Pepper Seeds in LEGO Fortnite

There are various food items in LEGO Fortnite, and each provides players with different benefits and bonuses. If you want to grow your own fruit and vegetables, you’ll need Seeds, and Pepper Seeds come from Spicy Pepper.

In addition to healing, Spicy Peppers also increase Cold Resistance. While visiting cold climates in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to stop freezing and stay warm by making torches or using items like Spicy Peppers. You can find Spicy Peppers in the wild, but you can also grow them in your village with Pepper Seeds.

Where to find Pepper Seeds in LEGO Fortnite

The best solution to cold environments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to find Pepper Seeds in LEGO Fortnite. The first and the most reliable way will be through extracting seeds from Spicy Peppers. This means you’ll first need to find Spicy Peppers first.

Spicy Peppers are exclusive Desert Biome fruits, and they are easily lootable like Grassland Pumpkins. If you have the peppers ready in your inventory, you’ll then need a Grain Mill. When you put one Spicy Pepper into the Grain Mill, it will give you back two Pepper Seeds.

Pepper Seeds are an Epic tier item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second way to find Pepper Seeds is by following Glowing Butterflies in LEGO Fortnite. These butterflies will lead you to Loot Chests and Loot Llamas filled with various items, including seeds.

What to do with Pepper Seeds in LEGO Fortnite

You can start growing Spicy Peppers yourself by planting Pepper Seeds into Garden Plots. At the time of writing, there’s a LEGO Fortnite duplication glitch that allows players to skip forward to the waiting process while growing plants.

Every time you decide to explore a cold zone in the game, you can pick up a few Spicy Peppers from your garden to make sure you don’t freeze in the middle of an adventure.