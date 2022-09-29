How to fix ‘failed to download supervised settings’ in Fortnite

Games like Fortnite are considered well-oiled machines, but even they can run into errors and issues from time to time. Servers can go down due to unexpected reasons, or a new content patch can cause players to receive an unknown error code. Situations like this can cause players to receive error codes like “failed to download supervised settings.”

Whenever the “failed to download supervised settings” error starts popping up, it prevents players from playing Fortnite, and the error message itself doesn’t provide a thorough explanation when it comes to fixing it. While the error’s origins are unknown, it appears to be resurfacing due to software anomalies or one-time connection errors.

Here’s how you can fix the “failed to download supervised settings” in Fortnite.

Restart your console

The “failed to download supervised settings” error appears more frequently on consoles. If you’re on Xbox or PlayStation and trying to solve this error, you’ll need to restart your console.

Turn off your console.

Unplug it.

Wait for at least a minute.

Plug your console in and start it.

Launch Fortnite.

Turn off your console’s internet connection

This solution for the “failed to download supervised settings” error in Fortnite requires players to disconnect their devices from the internet.

Head over to your console’s connection settings.

Turn off the internet by disabling Wi-Fi or disconnecting your ethernet cable.

Reconnect to the internet.

Launch Fortnite.

Though the error rarely appears on PC, the above fixes will also apply. Fans who are experiencing this error on PC can try restarting their router and PC before launching Fortnite again.