Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fortnite

Fortnite players hit with ‘failed to download supervised settings’ error amid Metallica hype

This seems to be a massive issue.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 09:57 am

Fortnite gaming has been interrupted today by a widespread error saying “failed to download supervised settings.”

The error code has to do with some kind of error preventing logins, and @FortniteStatus has posted an update about the problem on Twitter/X. This has made the servers go down and caused an issue that’s making the game inaccessible to players.

Fortnite: Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing have all been affected by the error. Thankfully for gamers, Epic Games is aware of the issue and working on a fix for it, so players looking to get online should be able to shortly.

The newest Fortnite Festival season just began, featuring Metallica and a new battle stage where players can face off in the music mode. LEGO Fortnite also received an update with new content, so the excitement has been high.

The default battle royale mode should be getting a new season sometime in August, with leaks and teasers pointing to another Marvel collaboration. But Metallica has invaded that mode, too, with a special Ride the Lightning guitar weapon.

With the weekend ahead, many gamers likely hope Epic will deploy a fix before players get the chance to relax and enjoy days off with Fortnite in some air conditioning as the summer season begins around the world.

Epic also announced today that the FNCS and other cups will be delayed by 30 minutes, so it’s possible that the errors could be fixed within that short of a time frame, but it’s anyone’s guess as to when the game will become available again.

Stay tuned for more information from Epic on when to expect Fortnite to be back online. For now, though, it appears that the servers have been hit with a problem big enough to prevent anyone from grinding a multitude of modes.

