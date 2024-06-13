How to collect Ride the Lightning Item in Fortnite chapter five, season three

Fortnite’s v30.10 Metallica update has introduced a Ride the Lightning item, which has been soaring—quite literally—in popularity among players.

Ride the Lightning is the newest Fortnite mythic item, a guitar that provides vast mobility options and is even an offensive tool. The item is also critical to finishing the Metallica quests which require the use of the item to damage enemies, and willl also net you XP progression that can be used to level up your battle pass. Here is everything you need to know about finding and using the Ride the Lightning item in Fortnite.

Where to collect Ride the Lightning in Fortnite chapter five, season three

Here is where you can Ride the Lightning. Remix by Dot Esports

While you can get the Ride the Lightning through floor loot or even in some chests, the best way to get your hands on a guitar is by visiting the guaranteed spots spread all over the map, as shown above. These only spawn in a stack of one at a given location.

Remember that these locations will likely be packed with enemies looking to get their first taste of the mythic item. It’s best to loot up slowly near the point of interest and quickly find the Ride the Lightning item in Fortnite.

How to use the Ride the Lightning in Fortnite chapter five, season three

Time to go Metal! Screenshot by Dot Esports Rock on! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Ride the Lightning item in Fortnite, you can start using it by clicking the fire button on your mouse. You should soar into the air while playing the guitar, and there are three dashes you can use in small intervals to move around in the air while playing with the item.

If you don’t use the dashes in the limited time window, then the timer will take you directly to the final stage of its usage. The final stage changes your momentum toward the ground, where you fall like a shooting star, damaging any enemies nearby and knocking them off from the location.

While dashing in the air with the Ride the Lightning item, you become a thunder bolt and you are invincible to any damage, which makes it a great tool to move around the map. You can also choose this item to escape tricky situations and plan your getaway while singing Metal in the Sky.

