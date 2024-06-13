Fortnite Festival season 4 battle pass – All rewards and how to complete

With Fortnite’s v30.10 Metallica-themed update landing, you can get your hands on some American heavy metal band memorabilia with the season four Festival battle pass.

The battle royale has a rich heritage of hosting in-game concerts, and Metallica’s arrival in Fortnite’s Festival season four adds another feather to their cap. In the earlier seasons, musicians like The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and recently Billie Eilish have come to the festival, and now the event has its first-ever Metal band coming to make the crowd go wild. Here is everything you know about Fortnite Festival’s season four battle pass: earn free and premium rewards.

How to level up Fortnite Festival season four battle pass

Metallica Festival Pass has a bit of everything for everyone. Image via Epic Games

To find the Fortnite Festival season four battle pass, navigate to the top of your home screen to find the Fortnite Pass button.

You must play and complete the Festival Quests to earn Festival Points, helping you progress through the battle pass. So you can play Main Stage, Jam Stage, and the new Battle Stage and play metal at their rhythm to outlast players and earn points quickly to level up your pass.

All Fortnite Festival season four battle pass rewards

Slurp Blaster Guitar is the final tier reward which is free to earn. Image via Epic Games

The Fortnite Festival season four battle pass has a free tier that includes goodies like three Jam Tracks such as S.O.M.P, The Night Porter (Winnage), and Dreamer. With this update, these Jam tracks can also be used as Lobby tracks, so it is always good to have them in your arsenal.

The Festival Pass also has two new emotes, Dark Flame Aura and Roundhouse Emote, which you can unlock for free. In addition, there are stickers, sprays, and the final tier reward, the Slurp Blaster Guitar, which is also free to unlock.

You can also buy the premium tier by paying 1,800 V-bucks to unlock more rewards, such as Lars Ulrich Outfit. At the same time, you can also obtain the Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett, and James Hetfield cosmetics by progressing through the battle pass. You can get your hands on the iconic Lars’s TAMA Kit and the One Jam track.

After you purchase the Festival Pass, you can also earn unique instrument variants for the guitar by accumulating points past 12,000 Festival Points.

The Fortnite Festival season four ends on Aug. 16, 2024, at 11am CT.

