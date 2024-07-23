How to find Megalo Don and damage him to acquire his Secret Map in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Before you can find the last Pandora Gem for Hope in Fortnite, you have to uncover Megalo Don’s secret stash. Finding his treasure can be tricky, but it’s much easier after you find Megalo Don and damage him to acquire his Secret Map.

Megalo Don is a fairly formidable foe who isn’t always easy to find, which means acquiring the map you need can be a rather tricky task. Here’s how to find Megalo Don and damage him to acquire his Secret Map in Fortnite.

Find Megalo Don and damage him to acquire his Secret Map in Fortnite, explained

Get a few hits in and he’ll drop the map for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this task, you need to locate Megalo Don, fight him, and then pick up his Secret Map. Each part of this quest is a whole task in itself, so actually acquiring the map you need to locate Megalo Don’s hidden stash and the Pandora Gem is quite an undertaking.

For this quest, the three main steps you need to follow are:

Locate Megalo Don .

. Attack Megalo Don or find where someone else attacked him .

. Pick up Megalo Don’s Secret Map.

Where is Megalo Don in Fortnite?

Megalo Don’s location can change each round in Fortnite, but he’s always either stationed at Brutal Beachhead or driving around the map in his Mythic car. Regardless of where he’s at, you can pinpoint his exact location by checking the map for his Medallion marker, a golden skull.

His icon always marks his location as long as he’s still alive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Megalo Don’s Secret Map in Fortnite

Megalo Don’s Secret Map drops once damage is dealt against him, which means you either need to defeat him yourself or visit the spot someone else attacked him at. The process looks a bit different depending on the exact circumstances you find him in, so here’s what you need to know.

If Megalo Don is being fought by another player when you find him, you need to either land a hit yourself to get the Secret Map to drop or wait for him to perish to grab it.

when you find him, you need to either land a hit yourself to get the Secret Map to drop or wait for him to perish to grab it. If Megalo Don is killed by another player , you need to visit the spot where he was eliminated. This might be tough to do if he was out traveling the world, but if you keep an eye on his Medallion marker, you should be able to pinpoint where he last was even if he ends up being killed before you find him. Even if you never got the chance to hit him, the map still drops as long as someone dealt damage against him.

, you need to visit the spot where he was eliminated. This might be tough to do if he was out traveling the world, but if you keep an eye on his Medallion marker, you should be able to pinpoint where he last was even if he ends up being killed before you find him. Even if you never got the chance to hit him, the map still drops as long as someone dealt damage against him. If you’re going after Megalo Don yourself, you only need to get one hit on him to get the Secret Map. It’s worth completely vanquishing him if you can, though, since he drops some exclusive Mythic weapons, including Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists and Megalo Don’s Shotgun.

When I got to this quest, Megalo Don had already been killed by other players. Whoever eliminated him didn’t pick up his Medallion, though, so I was able to visit the location where he died and found the Secret Map sitting there for me to grab.

You can grab some epic loot if you take him down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing this task gets you 15,000 XP, which makes it well worth the effort you have to put into it. You can then move on to new feats to claim even more XP by completing quests like destroying objects at Wasteland locations and slide-kicking a player.

