Elizabeth Swann slide-kicking a player in Fortnite.
How to slide-kick a player in Fortnite

Send an enemy flying to earn some XP.
Published: Jul 18, 2024 02:49 pm

In Fortnite’s All Sweat Summer event, there are many challenging quests that push you to try out some tough feats. One such task asks you to slide-kick a player which can be pretty tricky to get done.

Mastering the slide-kick mechanic requires time and patience, but it’s a pretty fun move to use once you get it down. Whether you need to master it for a quest or you just want to learn how to perform a new maneuver in battle, here’s how to slide-kick a player in Fortnite.

Slide-kick a player in Fortnite, explained

Elizabeth Swann doing a slide-kick in Fortnite.
They’ll never see you coming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To slide-kick a player in Fortnite, you need to sprint at them and crouch just before colliding with them. Timing is key and there’s a pretty big learning curve to this process which means you may need some help actually getting it done, so here are the steps to follow.

  1. Locate a player. This can be the toughest part of this task since you might struggle to find someone you can slide-kick, so I recommend trying to get this task done as early on in the match as possible. You ideally want to slide-kick someone who has no weapons and doesn’t see you coming to have the best odds of success.
  2. Sprint towards them. You have to be running at your target to successfully perform a slide-kick against them. It’s best to make sure you’re running pretty quickly before attempting this maneuver.
  3. Hold down the crouch button to slide just before you reach them. Make sure you collide with your target and you’ll successfully pull off the slide-kick move.

Since this quest specifically calls for players, you can’t use NPCs you might find around the map for this task. Instead, you must seek out actual opponents to get this one done.

If you want to practice perfecting the slide-kick move before you actually attempt to execute one in a match, you might consider testing it while in the waiting room for a match. There are always many idle players that make perfect targets for this move, making it super easy to try out before you have to perform one for real.

This isn’t an easy task to finish, but you do get a whopping 25,000 XP for your efforts which makes it well worth it. Once this quest is done, you can then work on navigating through other tricky tasks like winning a Victory Royale while on a Wastelander Challenge and configuring Rift Beacons.

