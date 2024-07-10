The All Sweat Summer event in Fortnite promises a few exclusive rewards and lots of XP if you manage to navigate through the quests it offers. One of the tougher tasks to finish asks you to claim a Victory Royale while also dealing with a Wastelander Challenge.

Both parts of this task are difficult on their own, but combined, this can be especially tricky to get done. Here’s how to win a Victory Royale while on a Wastelander Challenge in Fortnite.

Win a Victory Royale while on a Wastelander Challenge in Fortnite, explained

Get that victory glow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To win a Victory Royale while on a Wastelander Challenge in Fortnite, you need to finish first in a match while any Wastelander Challenge is active. This is a very tough task to complete since Wastelander Challenges are designed to make the game difficult, so there’s a good chance it might take you a few tries to get this one finished.

The exact steps you need to follow for this task are:

Load a Battle Royale match .

a . Travel to one of the Wastelander Challenge locations .

to one of the . Activate a Wastelander Challenge .

a . Survive until the end of the match .

until the of the . Be the last player, duo, trio, or squad standing.

If you’re struggling to get this quest done, there are a few ways you can make it easier.

Try to find an easier Wastelander Challenge . Some challenges are harder than others and each Wastelander beacon randomly has one available for you. If you don’t like the first one you find, consider venturing to other beacons to see if they have challenges that might be easier to finish.

. Some challenges are harder than others and each Wastelander beacon randomly has one available for you. If you don’t like the first one you find, consider venturing to other beacons to see if they have challenges that might be easier to finish. Tackle this quest with other players on your team . It’s generally easier to survive until the end and claim victory with a bit of help, so playing in duo, trio, or quad mode is a great way to make finishing this task simpler.

. It’s generally easier to survive until the end and claim victory with a bit of help, so playing in duo, trio, or quad mode is a great way to make finishing this task simpler. Avoid engaging in fights as much as possible. Your primary goal needs to be getting to the end of the match, so it’s best to avoid conflict as much as you can to ensure you make it there. Stay away from other players and focus on getting good loot like Nitro Fists and Mythic weapons for the end of the round.

After you manage to claim a Victory Royale, you can get to work on other important quests to earn even more XP and rewards. Next, you might try configuring Rift Beacons, searching containers at Megalo Depot or Estate Station, and visiting both Cliff Houses and The Other Windmill.

