Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Using Remote Explosives to destroy objects at a Wasteland location in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

How to destroy objects at Wasteland locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

It's time to get destructive.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Jul 23, 2024 10:25 am

As you navigate through the story quests in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, you’ll face many unique trials to help progress the storyline. One of these tasks asks you to destroy objects at Wasteland locations, which can be a tough one to get done.

Recommended Videos

Wasteland locations aren’t marked on the map and also aren’t an official POI you’re familiar with. This means finding them can be tricky, so here’s how to destroy objects at Wasteland locations in Fortnite.

Destroy objects at Wasteland locations in Fortnite, explained

Wasteland locations area marked in Fortnite.
Wasteland locations are all over the bottom half of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

To destroy objects at Wasteland locations in Fortnite, you need to demolish 30 objects at any location in the Wasteland region of the map. The Wasteland region of the map is the south area that includes all major POIs for Chapter Five, season three, which means you’re essentially looking at the entire area from Sandy Steppes all the way to Redline Rig.

The majority of the Wasteland locations don’t have a name and are just smaller buildings scattered throughout the vast desert region. A couple of Wasteland locations that do have a name and count for this quest are as follows:

  • Nitrodrome
  • Brutal Beachhead
  • Redline Rig
  • Sandy Steppes

I recommend completing this quest at the unnamed gas station you previously had to visit to coordinate with Peabody. This quest takes place immediately after that one, which makes it super easy to start destroying the area since you should already be there.

Any method of destruction you prefer works for this task, but I used some Remote Explosives and found them to be highly effective at completing this task in one go. Other great options for destruction include Nitro Fists, Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists, Mythic cars, modded vehicles, and Magneto Power. You can also just use your Pickaxe if you don’t have any other tools to work with.

You can break any objects you like for this task as long as they’re at a Wasteland location. This includes roofs, boxes, tires, walls, furniture, and just about everything else you might come across at a building.

Breaking objects at a Wasteland location in Fortnite.
Tear it all down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The wording is quite similar, but Wasteland locations are completely different from Wastelander Challenge locations. There’s a bit of overlap between the two, but Wasteland locations are only found around the bottom of the map while Wastelander Challenges can be picked up from many other locations too.

With this story quest done, you can move on to finding Megalo Don’s hidden stash and claiming the Pandora Gem. If you’re looking for additional XP after completing all the latest story quests, it’s worth working on some other tasks like slide-kicking a player and winning a Victory Royale while on a Wastelander Challenge.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter