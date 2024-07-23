How to destroy objects at Wasteland locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

As you navigate through the story quests in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, you’ll face many unique trials to help progress the storyline. One of these tasks asks you to destroy objects at Wasteland locations, which can be a tough one to get done.

Wasteland locations aren’t marked on the map and also aren’t an official POI you’re familiar with. This means finding them can be tricky, so here’s how to destroy objects at Wasteland locations in Fortnite.

Destroy objects at Wasteland locations in Fortnite, explained

Wasteland locations are all over the bottom half of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

To destroy objects at Wasteland locations in Fortnite, you need to demolish 30 objects at any location in the Wasteland region of the map. The Wasteland region of the map is the south area that includes all major POIs for Chapter Five, season three, which means you’re essentially looking at the entire area from Sandy Steppes all the way to Redline Rig.

The majority of the Wasteland locations don’t have a name and are just smaller buildings scattered throughout the vast desert region. A couple of Wasteland locations that do have a name and count for this quest are as follows:

Nitrodrome

Brutal Beachhead

Redline Rig

Sandy Steppes

I recommend completing this quest at the unnamed gas station you previously had to visit to coordinate with Peabody. This quest takes place immediately after that one, which makes it super easy to start destroying the area since you should already be there.

Any method of destruction you prefer works for this task, but I used some Remote Explosives and found them to be highly effective at completing this task in one go. Other great options for destruction include Nitro Fists, Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists, Mythic cars, modded vehicles, and Magneto Power. You can also just use your Pickaxe if you don’t have any other tools to work with.

You can break any objects you like for this task as long as they’re at a Wasteland location. This includes roofs, boxes, tires, walls, furniture, and just about everything else you might come across at a building.

Tear it all down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The wording is quite similar, but Wasteland locations are completely different from Wastelander Challenge locations. There’s a bit of overlap between the two, but Wasteland locations are only found around the bottom of the map while Wastelander Challenges can be picked up from many other locations too.

With this story quest done, you can move on to finding Megalo Don’s hidden stash and claiming the Pandora Gem. If you’re looking for additional XP after completing all the latest story quests, it’s worth working on some other tasks like slide-kicking a player and winning a Victory Royale while on a Wastelander Challenge.

