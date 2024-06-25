One of the many weekly tasks you can complete for XP in Fortnite asks you to crouch near some Wasteland guards or bosses. There are all kinds of unique characters around the map, which can make this a pretty tricky task.

Completing this quest is easy enough once you know who you’re looking for, making it a great way to quickly earn a lot of XP. Here’s how to crouch near Wasteland guards or bosses for 20 seconds in Fortnite.

Crouch near Wasteland guards or bosses for 20 seconds in Fortnite, explained

Just crouch and wait. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To crouch near Wasteland guards or bosses for 20 seconds in Fortnite, you need to locate one of four types of NPCs and hang out near them while crouching for a total of 20 seconds. The NPCs you can crouch by are:

Although any of these NPCs work, I recommend finding a Wasteland guard to have the easiest time finishing this task. The other three NPCs are bosses who drop powerful Mythic weapons and Medallions most players are usually after, so crouching near them without getting interrupted is very tricky.

Wasteland guards can usually be found at Redline Rig, Brutal Beachhead, and the Nitrodrome protecting the bosses. When Megalo Don or the Machinist wander around the map instead, the Wasteland guards follow them in a War Bus.

Your best bet for finishing this quest is to visit Redline Rig, Brutal Beachhead, or the Nitrodrome while one of the bosses is at them. The Wasteland guards don’t move around very much or travel far at these spots until the bosses are attacked, so it’s fairly easy to get close enough to crouch and hang around for the required time.

You can complete some additional quests while you’re near these NPCs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you finish this quest, you might consider hanging around the Wasteland guard for a bit longer to tackle some additional tasks. These NPCs can be used to complete tricky tasks like eliminating opponents without reloading in a single match and dealing damage to or taking damage from a War Bus.

