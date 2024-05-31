Completing daily quests in Fortnite is one of the most effective ways to earn XP. Some tasks can be a bit tricky to figure out, though, as is the case with eliminating opponents without reloading in a single match.

You can’t get new daily quests in this slot until this one is done, so even though it can be tough, it’s best to try and finish it if you want to earn more XP. Here’s how to eliminate opponents without reloading in a single match in Fortnite.

Eliminate opponents without reloading in a single match in Fortnite, explained

You can always find some NPCs hovering around the bosses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To eliminate opponents without reloading in a single match in Fortnite, you need to vanquish three enemies without reloading your weapon once. This can be done using any weapon you desire as long as you don’t reload in between the kills.

For this task, it’s crucial you get all three eliminations in a row within the same match. This quest cannot be completed over multiple matches and also will not be completed if you reload, which means you need to get them done as swiftly as possible.

Although any weapon works for this task, I recommend using Nitro Fists or Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists if you can. It can be easy to accidentally reload regular guns, but these special Mythic weapons are a lot easier to complete this task with since you’re dealing direct melee punches.

You can also make this task easier by targeting NPCs instead of players. There are lots of them all around the map, especially near the bosses you can fight for Medallions. NPCs are generally a lot easier to beat, which means you should need fewer hits to take them down and won’t need to reload. There are NPCs around Redline Rig, the Nitrodome, and Brutal Beachhead plus wherever the bosses are if they’re out wandering the map.

Another tool you can use to boost your odds of success are Boogie Bombs. These render opponents useless for about five seconds as they’re stuck dancing, which makes it easier for you to take them down in fewer strikes during this time.

While your enemies are dancing, you can take them down with ease. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since your weapons will oftentimes auto reload on their own, avoiding this is crucial for this quest. It’s pretty tricky to prevent regular guns from reloading on their own, so make sure you keep an eye on how much ammo you have left before a reload will happen.

If you do notice that you’re about to reload, swap to a new weapon before this happens. Using multiple weapons of varying types is another great way to finish this quest, although it can sometimes be tricky to do depending on the combat situation you’re in.

