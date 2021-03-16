How to craft weapons and items in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

Fortnite is looking like a survival battle royale for its latest season.

The new season of Fortnite, called Primal, is set to change a lot of things in the game, including new battle pass, cosmetics, new weapons and new areas in the map. But more importantly, new gameplay features will also be added, such as crafting, hunting the wildlife and taming animals.

The challenges of the first weeks have reportedly leaked online, and every week includes challenges that will require players to craft. It will become a crucial gameplay mechanic that you will have to get used to so that you can complete challenges easily, but also to improve your weapons to get the edge over your enemies. Other items can be crafted, too, with the same process.

Screengrab courtesy of FNinformation

How to craft weapons and items in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6?

Crafting is coming for the first time to Fortnite. It's a whole new system to get used to but don't worry, it's pretty straightforward.

Here are the steps you'll have to follow to craft items:

Open your inventory using the Alt key.

Go to the Crafting tab.

You'll see a list of items with what you can craft with the items you have in your inventory.

Gather all the items required in your inventory.

Follow the steps indicated on the tab to proceed to the crafting.

Some items will require you to destroy elements, kill animals or talk to NPCs around the map. Some items, for example, will be able to be purchased with gold bars.