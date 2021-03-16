 Here are the challenges for weeks 1, 2, and 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

With a new battle pass comes new challenges to complete.

The Fortnite island is about to get wild in Chapter two, season six.

The new season, officially called Primal, opens with the Zero Crisis finale—a single-player event following Agent Jones and his mission to the Zero Point, a bridge to realities beyond The Loop.

What comes next is a mystery at this early stage but like any good season of Fortnite, new features, like weapons, items, cosmetics, and challenges are almost certainly on their way.

As a matter of fact, the challenges for weeks one, two, and three have already been leaked ahead of the season's launch, revealing what's to come for Primal.

Week one quests

  • Hunter Wildlife
  • Craft Primal weapons using bones and makeshift weapons
  • Craft a Hunter's Cloak
  • Talk to characters
  • Collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses, or tractors
  • Craft Mechanical weapons using mechanical parts and a makeshift weapon
  • Find golden artifacts near The Spire

Week two quests

  • Craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow
  • Tame a boar
  • Deal damage with Mechanical weapons
  • Deal explosive damage to opponents
  • Ride different ziplines
  • Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row
  • Get a headshot with a bow
  • Deal damage with bows

Week three quests

  • Fly 20 meters with a chicken
  • Hunt chickens
  • Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold
  • Deal damage with shotguns
  • Get headshots with rifles
  • Deal damage within 20 meters using a pistol or revolver
  • Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart
  • Forage colored eggs hidden around the map

This article will be updated when the full list of Epic and Legendary quests has been revealed.