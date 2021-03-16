Here are the challenges for weeks 1, 2, and 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

The Fortnite island is about to get wild in Chapter two, season six.
The new season, officially called Primal, opens with the Zero Crisis finale—a single-player event following Agent Jones and his mission to the Zero Point, a bridge to realities beyond The Loop.
What comes next is a mystery at this early stage but like any good season of Fortnite, new features, like weapons, items, cosmetics, and challenges are almost certainly on their way.
As a matter of fact, the challenges for weeks one, two, and three have already been leaked ahead of the season's launch, revealing what's to come for Primal.
Week one quests
- Hunter Wildlife
- Craft Primal weapons using bones and makeshift weapons
- Craft a Hunter's Cloak
- Talk to characters
- Collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses, or tractors
- Craft Mechanical weapons using mechanical parts and a makeshift weapon
- Find golden artifacts near The Spire
Week two quests
- Craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow
- Tame a boar
- Deal damage with Mechanical weapons
- Deal explosive damage to opponents
- Ride different ziplines
- Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row
- Get a headshot with a bow
- Deal damage with bows
Week three quests
- Fly 20 meters with a chicken
- Hunt chickens
- Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold
- Deal damage with shotguns
- Get headshots with rifles
- Deal damage within 20 meters using a pistol or revolver
- Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart
- Forage colored eggs hidden around the map
This article will be updated when the full list of Epic and Legendary quests has been revealed.