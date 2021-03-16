Here are the challenges for weeks 1, 2, and 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

With a new battle pass comes new challenges to complete.

The Fortnite island is about to get wild in Chapter two, season six.

The new season, officially called Primal, opens with the Zero Crisis finale—a single-player event following Agent Jones and his mission to the Zero Point, a bridge to realities beyond The Loop.

What comes next is a mystery at this early stage but like any good season of Fortnite, new features, like weapons, items, cosmetics, and challenges are almost certainly on their way.

As a matter of fact, the challenges for weeks one, two, and three have already been leaked ahead of the season's launch, revealing what's to come for Primal.

Week one quests

Hunter Wildlife

Craft Primal weapons using bones and makeshift weapons

Craft a Hunter's Cloak

Talk to characters

Collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses, or tractors

Craft Mechanical weapons using mechanical parts and a makeshift weapon

Find golden artifacts near The Spire

Week two quests

Craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Tame a boar

Deal damage with Mechanical weapons

Deal explosive damage to opponents

Ride different ziplines

Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

Get a headshot with a bow

Deal damage with bows

Week three quests

Fly 20 meters with a chicken

Hunt chickens

Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold

Deal damage with shotguns

Get headshots with rifles

Deal damage within 20 meters using a pistol or revolver

Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart

Forage colored eggs hidden around the map

This article will be updated when the full list of Epic and Legendary quests has been revealed.