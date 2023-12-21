How to complete all Fortnite Ship It! Express Snapshot challenges

Featuring multiple holiday-themed missions, the Ship It! Express Snapshot quest in Fortnite’s Winterfest 2023 can feel time-consuming and overwhelming to complete without someone’s guide, so allow me to help you out.

The Ship It! Express quest is divided into four stages which you have to complete chronologically. Stage two will only be unlocked after you finish all the requirements for stage one, and so on.

Now, before you hop into the guide, I’d like to remind you that you can choose to track the quest from the Quest Tab. It’ll mark the crucial locations for the quest on the map while slightly preserving the element of mystery, so you can have fun discovering the snowy secrets without much difficulty.

If you don’t mind the spoilers and just want to get the quest over with, read on to know everything in detail.

How to complete Ship It! Express Snapshot quest in Fortnite?

Here’s a summary of all the missions in Fortnite’s Ship It! Express Snapshot quest and the associated rewards:

Visit a Ship It! Express location, 15,000 XP Investigate 3 stolen present stashes, 15,000 XP Visit Crackshot’s Cabin when the floating loot island appears, 15,000 XP Talk to Holiday Boxy about the stolen boxes, 15,000 XP

Stage one: Visit a Ship It! Express location

For stage one, you’ve to visit a Ship It! Express location, appearing in three different set locations on the map: Hazy Hillside, Ritzy Riviera, and Pleasant Piazza. Open the Quest Tab and select the mission to view the locations on map. Here’s what it looks like:

A Ship It! Express location in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Simply exploring one of these locations will complete the mission.

Stage two: Investigate 3 stolen present stashes

For this, you need to find a stolen present stash and press the E key when standing near the stash to investigate it. Do this three times for three different stashes. You can find these stashes on these locations on the map: Grand Glacier, Classy Courts, Hazy Hillside, Ritzy Riviera, and Pleasant Piazza.

Pretty, no? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stage three: Visit Crackshot’s Cabin when the floating loot island appears

For Crackshot’s Cabin, you have to wait til the fourth storm circle for the floating island to arrive. When the island spawns, you can follow its mark on the map to reach it and use the ziplines hanging from it (or the jump pads nearby) to get to the top. The cabin will spawn in the center of the island, and entering it will complete the mission.

Stage four: Talk to Holiday Boxy about the stolen boxes

Finally, to complete the Ship It! Express Snapshot quest, you’ll have to talk to Holiday Boxy, who’ll spawn in a location near Pleasant Piazza. You can track their location on the quest map for ease.

That’s it. Enjoy the 60,000 XP you just earned out of Fortnite’s Ship It! Express Snapshot quest.