How to visit Crackshot’s Cabin when the Floating Loot Island appears in Fortnite

It’s time for Winterfest 2023 in Fortnite, and Epic Games has added a bunch of new cosmetics and quests to the game. One of these quests requires players to visit Crackshot’s Cabin when the Floating Loot Island appears in the game, and it’s proving to be a difficult quest.

The Crackshot Fortnite quest is tied to the Ship It! questline and it appears in its third stage. Despite sounding quite simple, players have been unable to locate the Fortnite Crackshot Cabin so far.

How to complete the visit Crackshot’s Cabin when the Floating Loot Island appears quest in Fortnite

At time of writing, “the visit Crackshot’s Cabin when the Floating Loot Island appears” quest is bugged in Fortnite. Crackshot’s Cabin isn’t actually in the game yet, and players can’t complete this quest until Epic adds it to the game.

It must be getting tiring to move this cabin around every year. Image via Fortnite Fandom Wiki

The Krampus boss, Sgt. Winter, and the Icy Grappler are also yet to be added to Fortnite. While I can understand late shipping some of the updates, I was rather surprised to see this quest making it into the game without its requirement. When it was time for me to complete this quest, I visited the Floating Island and the old locations of Crackshot’s Cabin, only to find nothing. There isn’t a clear timeline on this, but I expect Crackshot’s Cabin to become available shortly with a follow-up hotfix by Epic.

Epic also acknowledged the bug on Twitter, so a fix should arrive shortly.

In the meantime, you can explore all the other thematic changes in the game while completing the Winterfest quests that aren’t bugged. This article will be updated when Crackshot’s Cabin finally takes its place in Fortnite. While Epic can always place it in one of its old spots, the developer might also put it somewhere completely new that can be more fitting on the new map.