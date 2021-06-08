Here is Fortnite Chapter 2, season 7's new map, and named locations | Dot Esports

With Fortnite launching their latest season, Chapter 2, Season 7 later today, data miners have already unearthed the details of what is to come including the season’s map.

In a post by Fortnite leaker HypeX, what he claims is the map for the new season is shown off but it doesn’t appear a lot has changed since season 6.

Season 7 Map! pic.twitter.com/0gosXyXcDc — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

At first glance players will notice that the area of baron land surrounding the spire has all but disappeared and the lush green appearance has taken over again.

The most notable change in terrain is the giant hole in the center of the map where the spire was forcefully removed by a UFO in the new season’s reveal trailer. Aside from this change, all locations have remained the same but some have received new names to suit the Invasion theme. Sweaty Sands is now Believers Beach, Colossal Crops is now Corny Complex, but aside from that, all remains the same.

While there isn’t a lot of new stuff to the map itself upon release, over the duration of the season, as usual, the map will go through changes and new locations should emerge or be changed.

Here is a full list of named locations on the Fortnite Chapter 2, season 7 map on launch.

Believer Beach

Coral Castle

Pleasant Park

Boney Burbs

Craggy Cliffs

Steamy Stacks

Corny Complex

Dirty Docks

Retail Road

Lazy Lake

Catty Corner

Misty Meadows

Slurpy Swamp

Weeping Woods

Holly Hedges

If you’re after a better look at what else is to come this season you can check out the story and battle pass trailers for this new season here.