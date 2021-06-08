Fortnite Chapter 2, season 7 launch trailer revealed | Dot Esports

Fortnite has finally revealed the trailer to their upcoming season, chapter two, season seven which will be titled Invasion.

In a trailer posted in the lead-up to the season’s launch later today, we get a look at the weird phenomena taking place ahead of arrival from outer space.

They came without warning, their intentions were unclear. But what’s clear now is that a war has come to the Island.



Fight back the Aliens in #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/KTQsS9UXjn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 8, 2021

As the trailer continues we see a massive spaceship descend upon the Sprie swallowing it up before dropping a familiar character into the ocean who was imprisoned inside the spire during the Primal season.

The trailer confirms rumors that Fortnite is set to introduce content front the Rick and Morty animated universe during this season. Onboard the spaceship we see Rick Sanchez standing behind the desk in a 2D-styled look that will likely be available to earn throughout the season’s battle pass.

There are other easter eggs littered throughout the trailer including one of Earth’s most well-known protectors, Superman himself who can be seen in his Calk Kent persona sitting behind a desk in the trailer.

Having an alien invasion theme to the season should come as no shock as for the last few weeks payer have been noticing strange abductions during their time in the game. On top of that, there was a downed aircraft mission added to the game that also hinted at visitors from out of space.

Fortnite also revealed the contents of the battle pass alongside this trailer which can give fans a better idea of what this new season is all about. You can check that out here.