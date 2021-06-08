Fortnite Chapter 2, season 7 Battle Pass trailer revealed | Dot Esports

With Fortnite Chapter 2, seasons 7 launching later today, fans have been treated to the reveal of what exactly this new season will include.

Part of this reveal is the Battle Pass trailer which showcases plenty of new skins and weapons coming in the game’s new season.

Most notably is the inclusion of Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty, and Superman himself. There were reports that Fortnite had planned to collaborate with Rick and Morty during the upcoming season and it seems that the collaboration wasn’t limited to a single skin.

The trailer is narrated by Doctor Slone, a character who had been an integral part of the story throughout previous seasons but had never made her way onto the screen until now. Also in the trailer are plenty of new human and alien-themed skins to add to your collection as the season progresses.

A whole bunch of new weapons and transportation look to have been added this season also. In the trailer we are shown laser guns, a weapon that can send objects flying in a direction, and even a pilotable UFO that can abduct objects from below.

While there has been no confirmation of its possibility in-game, the trailer also makes it look as though Superman is capable of taking flight in game which would be one unique way to fend off the alien threat in the skies.

The season is set to launch in just a few hours and with that we should have a clearer look at how the game looks and plays with these additions.