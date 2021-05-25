Where to investigate the downed black helicopter in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6? | Dot Esports

The start of another new week in the Fortnite universe means there are fresh quests available for players to complete. If you’re looking to deck out your battle pass before Chapter Two, season six comes to an end, completing quests will be the best way to accelerate your XP gain.

It's unclear at this point exactly what will be happening on the Fortnite island toward the end of the season, but the quests leading up to the season's conclusion should be great indicators of what’s about to unfold.

One of this week's quests will require players to search a helicopter that crash landed close to Lazy Lake.

The remains of the helicopter are located to the west of Lazy Lake and northwest of Misty Meadows. After passing the bridge near Misty Meadows, make a right and you should notice the helicopter laying under a couple of trees.

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

The helicopter will be slightly below the ground level due to the force of the crash. Upon getting closer to the helicopter, you’ll be able to complete the "investigation" and you’ll be awarded 24,000 XP for your efforts.