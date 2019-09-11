Fortnite’s v10.30 update has no patch notes

The most recent patch for Fortnite is that of v10.30, which is currently being rolled out worldwide to players today – but the most important part of any patch is what is inside of it, and the notes telling players that are nowhere to be seen.

Usually, patch notes are released roughly 20 minutes or so before downtime for an update begins, but in this case there are still no patch notes to be seen over an hour after downtime began. Of course, it’s highly expected that the notes will show up sometime today but as to when – that is the question.

The only things that we know about this update are from data-miners’ leaks and the current Fortnite map – all the smaller details have yet to be announced by Epic. Moisty Mire and Greasy Grove have returned, but Moisty is bringing some “end of summer excitement with it!”

The patch also brings Item Shop Voting to the game, the first vote of which will take place on Sept. 11 at 8pm ET.

The downtime has ended but the patch notes are still missing from Epic’s website. We reached out to the developer for comment, and will update if we hear back or if the patch notes eventually make their release.