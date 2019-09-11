Fortnite’s v10.30 patch notes are now live

The latest downloadable Fortnite update since the release of the Zapper Trap went live today.

The last two updates brought Borderlands to Fortnite and turned Retail Row into a zombie-filled haven. This week, two new locations have been added—and players have been wanting them for a long time.

Here are the patch notes for the latest Fortnite update.

Moisty Palms

A new rift zone is in the game, and it combines both Paradise Palms and Moisty Mire in some sort of end of summer mashup. You can view the trailer for the zone below.

Vaulted and Unvaulted

The Burst SMG has been vaulted and replaced with the now unvaulted Tactical SMG, which is now also available in Playground.

Greasy Grove

The game has added Greasy Grove in a new rift zone which can be found at Polar Peak’s frozen lake. The town now has a Taco restaurant in place of the previous Durr Burger that once stood there.

Item Shop Voting

A long-awaited feature is now here with Item Shop voting – the first vote will be held today at 8pm ET.

Fortnite’s v10.30 update will require some downtime for server maintenance, and as a result, players should expect to wait up to two hours before being able to log in. The wait is usually way shorter, however.

Once the downtime has ended and players have downloaded the update, all of the new additions will be available to play around with.

The patch notes include many more bug fixes and gameplay additions. You can view the full notes on Epic’s website.





