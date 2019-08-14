Fortnite’s v10.10 patch notes are now live

It’s time for the first new downloadable Fortnite update since the launch of season X. Players were introduced to Tilted Town and the new Automatic Sniper Rifle last week, and now v10.10 promises to introduce an old location back to the map. Here are the patch notes for the all-new update.

Retail Row

Retail Row has returned after this week gave players a look at another rift beacon appearing at Mega Mall. Rift beacons tend to appear at locations about to change, and Mega Mall has now become its former point-of-interest – Retail Row.

However, the controversial zombies (also known as Fiends) can also be found at the new location.

World Run LTM

The World Run limited time mode has been added, which pits 4 teams of 16 against one another to be the first to collect 30 coins.

“Dip, dodge, and duck through treacherous traps, lava pits, and more to become the world’s fastest lane runner.”

B.R.U.T.E. Changes

Players have been awaiting changes to the B.R.U.T.E. vehicles in the game, with #RemoveTheMech trending worldwide on Twitter after a fan movement. Epic Games has made some changes to the vehicles.

Added a targeting laser that appears as players load and fire missiles. In addition to the B.R.U.T.E.’s gunner, this laser is visible to opponents and teammates. This is to help give clarity to all players on where a gunner is aiming their rockets before they’re fired.

Improved visual and audio feedback during the self-destruct sequence.

B.R.U.T.E.s can now be entered directly from glider mode.

Updated B.R.U.T.E. spawn logic for large team respawn game modes. B.R.U.T.Es will now spawn intermittently throughout the match instead of waiting for Storm phases to end.

B.R.U.T.E.s abandoned in the Storm will self-destruct after 30 seconds.

B.R.U.T.E.s will reappear on the minimap after 15 seconds if no player is in either seat.

Chest and Ammo Boxes

Chests and ammo boxes will now open when destroyed. There is a bug where destroying the object a chest is on will not drop anything and it will be fixed in the v10.20 update.

Fortnite’s v10.10 update will require some downtime for server maintenance, and as a result, players should expect to wait up to 2 hours before being able to log in. The wait is usually way shorter, however.

Once the downtime has ended and players have downloaded the update, all the new additions will be available to play around with.

The patch notes include many more bug fixes and gameplay additions, and you can view the full notes on Epic Games’ website.