RemoveTheMech trends as Fortnite players call for B.R.U.T.E. vault

Fortnite players were quite excited to jump into the 10th season of the game, which began on Aug. 1. Things didn’t go quite as planned, though, and players are now demanding a major piece of the season to be removed.

Players are calling for the removal of the B.R.U.T.E., a giant mech that shoots rockets, jumps hundreds of yards at a time, and has an incredible amount of armor. Fans are using the #RemoveTheMech hashtag on Twitter to show their disapproval of the mech, which has actually started to trend in the United States.

At time of writing, more than 16,000 tweets included the hashtag, pushing it near the top five most-discussed topics on the social media site. Some players threatened to leave the game entirely for Apex Legends, while competitive players have been calling for the mech to be vaulted due to its overpowered nature in scrims and Arena matches.

The B.R.U.T.E. has been compared to the Infinity Blade, a melee weapon that proved to be one of the strongest in the game’s history. Players were able to destroy structures and players alike almost instantly, prompting players to similarly call for its removal. After just three days in the game, and a horrifically hilarious Winter Royale event, Epic removed the sword.

Fans can only hope the same happens to the B.R.U.T.E., but that reality has become increasingly less likely after Epic announced the mech would stay in the competitive ruleset for the Fortnite Champion Series. The developer said it would add a “targeting laser” in an upcoming patch to help players better counter the mech, but most players are obviously still demanding it be vaulted.