DrLupo skips Fortnite stream due to the B.R.U.T.E. being overpowered, streams PUBG instead

The Fortnite community has started to revolt against an overpowered machine with the help of big streamers.

The season X mech vehicle called B.R.U.T.E. is causing controversy among both unknown and famous Fortnite players. Everyone thinks it’s just too strong and easy to use, and even a World Cup champion wants it out of the game.

But some streamers like Ben “DrLupo” Lupo would rather stay out of the game until that happens. He did that yesterday after announcing he wouldn’t be livestreaming Fortnite because he would “rather not get stepped on by mechs for a little bit.”

Instead, DrLupo streamed Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds for two and a half hours. His audience supported him and his viewership numbers were above his average for streams as short as this one.

He gained three times as many new followers compared to how many he usually gets when playing Fortnite. There were also 20,900 people watching his stream at a certain point, which was his second-highest peak of the week.

Fellow Fortnite streamers Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar are also considering streaming other titles due to the current state of Fortnite’s mech vehicle. Ninja said he would be down to playing PUBG along with DrLupo, and TimTheTatman said he would check if there was a new Overwatch update to play live.

Epic hasn’t announced a nerf to the B.R.U.T.E. or if it’s considering removing it, even though most players seem to want the mech to change. All the company said is that it’s “observing” the mech’s gameplay.

Until then, Fortnite might lose one of its top streamers on Twitch, especially if DrLupo’s PUBG streams are as successful as this one was.

But this morning, DrLupo started his stream with Fortnite.