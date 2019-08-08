Fortnite world champion Bugha calls out Epic Games for overpowered B.R.U.T.E.

A bunch of random Fortnite players complaining about the B.R.U.T.E. might not be impressive for some people. Even when they organize and try to boycott the game to play a competitor like Apex Legends, they’re still mostly unknown players who might not be heard.

But when the game’s first world champion is talking about these machines, it should mean it’s time for Epic Games to listen.

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf has asked for the mechs to be removed. In a recent livestream, the world champion was playing an Arena Trios match when one of his teammates and him were trying to defend against two of the B.R.U.T.E. mechs. Bugha tried to build to protect himself, but it wasn’t enough against the rocket barrage and the burst caused by the giant robot’s stomp. He was destroyed by the mech.

“I’m never playing this game again,” Bugha said after screaming in desperation following the mech stomp that knocked him out. He clearly said it in frustration, but then changed his tone to a more serious one.

Bugha calls for its removal. Epic it is time.

“Epic Games, remove them now,” Bugha said. “I know you guys are watching my stream. Remove them.”

There was no reply during or after the stream. The only update Epic provided about the B.R.U.T.E. recently was that it’s “observing” the robot’s gameplay and that it could make some tweaks to it in the future. The company didn’t provide a timeline for that adjustment or what it thinks it can do to improve balance in gameplay.

Other big names in the Fortnite community have also criticized Epic for adding these robots. Streamer Ali “SypherPK” Hassan called out the company for how slow it is to address balance issues in its game, while Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar are always talking about these overpowered robots on social media.

Epic has yet to announce tweaks to the B.R.U.T.E.