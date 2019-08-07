Epic is “observing” B.R.U.T.E. gameplay in Fortnite

Epic Games is “evaluating B.R.U.T.E. gameplay” in Fortnite: Battle Royale and “observing how it performs across all modes and skill levels,” the company wrote yesterday.

Epic’s update partly answers players’ demand for a nerf of these mechs, which the company introduced at the beginning of the current season as a new two-person vehicle with rockets, a super jump, and shield-recovering capabilities.

The B.R.U.T.E. is too strong in its current iteration, which led big streamers to joke about how Epic approaches balance issues in Fortnite and made players call for a migration to competitor battle royale title Apex Legends to show Epic that players have other alternatives.

Epic didn’t say it’s nerfing the B.R.U.T.E. soon, though. At the moment, all the company is doing is working on fixes to exploits players found that lets the mech move at extreme speeds and travel across the island in a few seconds. The company didn’t mention changes to rocket damage, number of rockets fired, stomp damage, or its shield-recovering ability.

Players on Reddit seem to think Epic’s answer is not enough. Some are saying any nerfs will not be enough and are asking Epic to remove the B.R.U.T.E. from the game, and others believe that the company will make the mech even stronger with a rework. Either way, most people seem to think these mechs shouldn’t be in the game in their current iteration.

But Epic provided no timeline for tweaks to the B.R.U.T.E., so players have to keep waiting until the company decides it’s time to take action.