SypherPK criticizes Epic’s approach to Fortnite’s B.R.U.T.E.

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s B.R.U.T.E. is the giant mech introduced in season X that almost the entire professional and streaming communities hate since day one. It can launch many rockets to deal high damage, stomp its opponents, harvest materials when it destroys them, heal its health and shield, and destroy players with a shotgun.

If that sounds overpowered, it’s because it is. Many players are complaining about it on social media, and some felt represented by what star Fortnite streamer Ali “SypherPK” Hassan said about the B.R.U.T.E. during a livestream last night.

Skyrim X Fortnite Clip of SypherPK Playing Fortnite – Clipped by SkySpi007

“Anything is better than this, holy crap,” he said. “Hopefully tomorrow’s update will be good.” Then Sypher joked about what he thought Epic would announce in today’s v10.0 Content Update.

“They’re going to reduce the rocket count for the mech from 10 shots to nine, and then they’re going to reduce the health of the mech from 1,000 to 950,” he said. “They’re going to be like, ‘We’re going to test this and see how it goes and we’ll update this in two weeks. If we feel like this is not enough we’ll nerf in more in two weeks.”

Sypher went on and said Epic would finally vault the B.R.U.T.E. “on the last days of season 10” and recognize it couldn’t balance the mech to then add “flying dragons you can now mount and fly across the map and burn people to death” in season 11.

What Sypher predicted sounds like Epic’s approach to The Baller in season nine. It was a vehicle that players found to be too strong due to its high health and mobility, but Epic nerfed it a bit every two weeks until it was still a decent vehicle, but not overpowered. When season X started, Epic vaulted The Baller and introduced the B.R.U.T.E.

The update Sypher mentioned is out and it’s worse than he predicted. Epic didn’t change anything about the B.R.U.T.E., which means it’s likely staying another whole week in its current state in both casual and competitive modes.