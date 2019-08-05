Fortnite’s B.R.U.T.E. can get super speed thanks to a glitch

Fortnite’s mecha B.R.U.T.E. is the new community obsession. It feels like the vast majority of players on social media hates it, probably because of its super-strong stomp and rockets, or maybe because it be a huge problem even in Arena matches.

But to make matters worse, the B.R.U.T.E. has a glitch that gives it super speed.

E11 Gaming’s TheFortScientist found a way to make one of these mechas move around the map way faster than any other vehicle players have ever seen in Fortnite, and it almost feels like they’re teleporting. A “super easy” combination of spamming the Change Seats button and the Boost button seems to grant a B.R.U.T.E. the ability to move extremely fast, even though its movement feels a bit sloppy.

In his glitch demonstration video, TheFortScientist travels from Loot Lake to The Block in less than three seconds. That’s way faster than The Baller could go in season nine and that movement clearly isn’t intended due to how sloppy the camera movement is while he does that.

Even though TheFortScientist teaches how to make the glitch work, players must be careful when doing this in their matches. Exploiting any kind of game error or issue to give yourself an unfair advantage over other players can be considered cheating and result in suspensions or a permanent ban from the game. If you want to try it, maybe test it in Playground with your friends to mess around. But don’t try this in Arena since you’ll likely get reported by other players who see your super speed.

Players abusing this glitch will soon become a problem for Epic Games, who has to either fix it as soon as possible or start going after people abusing it in competitive matches. The company has yet to comment on this glitch.