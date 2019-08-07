Fortnite players call for migration to Apex Legends amid B.R.U.T.E. controversy

Fortnite: Battle Royale players are mad about the overpowered mechs of season X, the B.R.U.T.E. Epic Games announced it’s monitoring them to make some tweaks soon, but so far they continue to be overpowered and a joke for some streamers and professional players.

Players who like playing in competitive modes like Arena are the ones complaining the most. A B.R.U.T.E. can eliminate a player in a single rocket barrage, and players think this is far from healthy for a competitive mode. They’ve been so fed up that some are trying to convince Fortnite players to migrate to Apex Legends when the game’s solo mode test starts on Aug. 13.

Two posts encouraging migration from Fortnite to Apex were trending in the Fortnite Competitive subreddit. Both mentioned that it could be players’ opportunity to test another battle royale game that they could be happier with and to show Epic that there are “other options” for playing this genre.



r/FortniteCompetitive – August 13th We Must Go Back To Apex. Solos is coming and not only will this show epic there are other options it will give us all a test for if we would actually switch to Apex with solos. r/FortniteCompetitive: Welcome to Reddit’s developer-supported home for competitive Fortnite tailored for those interested in the competitive scene …

Other users seemed skeptical about how their migration would affect Fortnite, and both posts ended up having conversations that compared both titles instead of organizing a boycott.

Even if all 170,000 people subscribed to that subreddit migrated to Apex, it would have little effect in the Fortnite playerbase, which has over 200 million registered players and nearly 80 million monthly active players. Also, when the Apex fever was at an all-time high, soon after its release, the game failed to capture a significant number of Fortnite players, which Epic CEO confirmed when he said Fortnite’s playercount was unaffected by Apex’s release.

But the promotion of a competitor’s game in a forum dedicated to Fortnite shows how the community is unhappy with the current state of the game. Epic has yet to comment further on the issue, and so far it hasn’t announced any tweaks to the B.R.U.T.E.