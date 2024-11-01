Fortnite Remix live event release countdown: Exact start time and date

Another action-packed Fortnite season is ending, and a fresh live event is taking place to propel players into a fresh chapter—although it’s one players will be familiar with because this year’s Fortnite Remix centers around Chapter Two.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite Remix is taking players back to another fan-favorite season following the success of Fortnite OG last year and, just like 12 months ago, this mini-season will mark the end of Chapter Five and push players towards a whole new adventure next month.

If you want to know when the big Fortnite Remix live event is and how to watch it, we’ve got all the details you need to know.

When is the Fortnite Remix live event?

Tick tock. Image via Epic Games

The Fortnite Remix live event will begin on Nov. 1 at 3:30pm PT/5:30pm CT/6:30pm ET/10:30pm GMT/08:30am AEST (Nov. 2).

Details of the live event are yet to be revealed, but we know it will bring an end to the latest Marvel crossover in Fortnite, which saw players around the world team up to defeat Doctor Doom and will feature a blast from the past as we head back to Chapter Two.

The new season will come alongside a new Battle Pass full of rewards, though the size is set to be significantly smaller than usual Battle Passes due to the short runtime of the season—as Chapter Six is set to kick-off in December.

To make sure you don’t miss the live event, use the dedicated countdown below to see exactly how much longer you need to wait.

Fortnite Remix Live Event

How to watch the Fortnite Remix live event

Like all Fortnite events, the best way to watch the action is by logging into Fortnite directly and loading into the servers. However, Epic Games has advised logging in at least 30 minutes before due to the popularity of the live events.

Unlike the Doctor Doom event, which took place in the middle of the Battle Royale map and was accessed through the standard Battle Royale modes, the Fortnite Remix live event will have its own launcher—so you don’t need to worry about being eliminated by an opponent.

Epic Games will launch the event mode closer to the live event time. The event will appear as a unique title within the Discover tab under the “Made by EPIC” tab.

When does Fortnite Remix start?

Fortnite Remix kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. The exact time depends on your timezone, and those in Australia will get into the action on Sunday, Nov. 3, but the servers are expected to remain live on Nov. 1 following the live event.

The servers will then be taken down at the usual time, expected to be at 11pm PT/1am CT/2am ET/6am GMT/4pm AEST. The downtime duration is unknown and depends on how large the patch is and if there are any issues implementing it.

Usually, downtime between seasons lasts for a few hours, so take this into consideration. As usual, keep an eye on social media for details of when the servers are back up and Fortnite Remix is available to play.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy