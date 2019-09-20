Fortnite’s Welcome to Gotham City challenges leaked

Batman and Gotham City have crept up on Fortnite under the cover of darkness. The Dark Knight will be the latest collaboration to hit the battle royale after Epic Games confirmed the event earlier today.

Pandora got its own rift zone in the recent Borderlands collaboration, and now, Gotham City appears to be replacing Tilted Town. All players will reportedly have a new set of challenges aptly named Welcome to Gotham City, according to well-known data miner Lucas7yoshi.

Here are the leaked Welcome to Gotham City challenges that players will need to complete for exclusive rewards.

Challenge Reward Light a Bat Signal, use a Batman Grapnel Gun and deal any damage with Explosive Batarang (x1) 10 Battle Stars Deal any damage to opponents within 30 seconds of using a Batman Grapnel Gun (x1) 10 Battle Stars Defuse Joker gas canisters found in different named locations (x3) 10 Battle Stars Use a Batman Grapnel Gun in different matches (x3) 10 Battle Stars Light up different Bat Signals outside of Gotham City (x3) 10 Battle Stars Deal damage to opponents with an explosive Batarang (x250) Unknown Complete any two challenges to unlock the reward Unknown Complete any four challenges to unlock the reward Batman logo spray Complete any four challenges to unlock the reward Batman logo banner Complete all challenges to unlock the reward Bat-Glider

Players will be able to complete these challenges in any game mode except Playground and will require the use of two exclusive weapons in the Batman Grapnel Gun and the Explosive Batarang. While most of the challenges should be attainable just by playing, some will require you to hunt down event objectives in Gotham City.

The Fortnite x Batman event is set to be revealed at 7am CT on Sept. 21.