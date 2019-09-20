The Batman is coming to Fornite

The Caped Crusader is likely making an appearance in Epic’s Fortnite soon.

While v10.3.1’s patch notes have been released, there’s been no mention of the Dark Knight or any associated event. However, the community has dug up a substantial amount of assets related to the Detective and his hometown in the game.

The Batman’s calling card, the Batarang, has been found lodged in a haystack in Tilted Town.

Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks on Twitter This has apparently appeared in tilted town. [Via @FortniteJPNews]

Despite Batman’s long-held aversion to guns, he seems to have no problem helping out the residents of Tilted Town with his own gadgets.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter New 2 Leaked Batman “Grappler & Throwable”!!

The Bat has also kindly donated his mysterious wardrobe to the cause. It’s probably going to appear in black, or sometimes very, very dark grey. Will Batman get the legendary skin treatment and do battle against the most prolific gun-user in the galaxy, John Wick?

Skin-Tracker on Twitter 3D Showcase of (one of) the Male Batman Back Bling(s)! As the Back Bling has at least two tiers, expect the Skin to have Tiers/Variants aswell! https://t.co/EDqPwvvHUh

With the World’s Best Detective joining the fray, his city is not far behind. Gotham City, complete with the Bat-Signal, will apparently be making an appearance. The criminal resort will likely replace Tilted Town for the duration of the event.

Fortnite Leaks And Info on Twitter LEAKED* New Gotham City With Buildings! @TheCampingRush @Merl @HappyPower @HYPEX #Fortnite

Batman Day will fall on Sep. 21 this year, celebrating 80 years since the character’s first appearance in Detective Comics #27. It would surely be a good date to kick off the festivities in Fortnite.