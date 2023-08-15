Fortnite player creates the most incredible boss fight you’ll ever see

Interactive boss fights generally take place at the end of seasons in Fortnite. Epic Games does a marvelous job of building up toward an epic skirmish throughout a Fortnite season, and fans get to team up to tie up the loose ends in the storyline.

You may not have to wait for season finales to fight bosses however, as a Fortnite fan created an immersive boss fight, DOOMSDAY RAID BOSS BATTLE, that might also inspire Epic. The encounter was shown off in an Aug. 14 video from content creator RoyaleMishMash.

The boss fight follows principles that World of Warcraft and Destiny 2 players will be familiar with. While the main goal is to deal as much damage as possible to the enemy, you’ll also be required to keep an eye on the boss’ mechanics.

In its current state, the boss fight mainly revolves around positioning checks and testing players’ reflexes. Failing to retreat to a safe zone might push you off the platform.

The boss fight comes in the form of a custom map and you can test it out yourself with the following map code:.

DOOMSDAY RAID BOSS BATTLE map code: 8699-5345-4889

If abilities and classes were also added to this boss fight, Fortnite could have itself a MMORPG-like encounter where players are tested with ability, positioning, and coordination checks. Failing to complete any of these checks could result in players losing progression in the fight, turning it into a difficult encounter.

While it may be challenging to implement this style of encounters to the end-of-the-season boss fights, Fortnite could have mini-events that take advantage of the mechanic. Games like Dota 2 and League of Legends are known for introducing custom game modes that come with new bosses that players unite to take down together, and it’s easy to imagine Fortnite doing something similar.

