Fortnite players are begging Epic to finally scrap these hated cosmetic items

When you think about Fortnite, it’s hard not to consider the hundreds and hundreds of skins that have been added to the game over the years. While fans of the battle royale love these outfits, there are two cosmetic items that they’d be happy to see Epic Games retire permanently.

If you purchase any Fortnite season’s battle pass, you know you’ll get heaps of cosmetic items as you level up and work your way through all 100 tiers. While these include things like skins, gliders, and pickaxes, you’ll often find yourself unlocking emoticons or sprays—and Fortnite fans have had enough.

In a Reddit post on Aug. 14, players united with a rallying cry: Stop giving us emoticons and sprays. Please.

“They feel like battle pass filler,” one unenthused player wrote. “I am a sucker for cosmetics, but I don’t care for sprays or emoticons.”

“It’s even worse when they re-add the same one every battle pass. I don’t know how many ‘GG’ emoticons I already have.” another Redditor replied, commenting that every season they add a GG emoticon with a slightly different design.

As for what could replace them, one Fortnite fan suggested that pets or toys could make a return, as they have become less and less frequent in battle passes over the past year.

Unfortunately, Epic has been filling out the battle pass with sprays and emoticons for years now, so it’s unlikely it make any major changes to what they point in the passes at this point.

Still, we can always hold out hope that the devs will see the frustrations we have and implement them for Fortnite season four, which starts on Aug. 25.

