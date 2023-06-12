When does Fortnite Chapter 4, season 4 start?

Fortnite‘s Chapter Four, season three may have just started, but players are already looking forward to the future and when we can get our hands on season four. Thankfully, we already have a good idea of when that will be.

Fortnite’s v25.00 update was a big one, bringing huge map changes, a Transformers crossover, and some fun Raptor friends you can ride across the island.

Even with all this new content, that hasn’t stopped players from thinking about the next seasonal update. The bad news is a new Fortnite season is a long way off, but the good news is we have an idea of how long we have to wait.

Here’s everything you need to know about the kick-off of Fortnite Chapter Four, season four, including season three’s end date.

Some players are already looking towards Fortnite season four. Image via Epic Games

What time does Fortnite season three end?

Fortnite Chapter 4, season three is currently scheduled to end at 1am CT on Friday, Aug. 25. While Epic Games haven’t confirmed this, we do know this date thanks to the battle pass, which has a countdown timer.

Fortnite Chapter Four, season three start date

With that in mind, we can see Fortnite Chapter Four, season three will begin on Friday, Aug. 25, following a period of downtime instituted by Epic.

At this moment in time, very little is known about the next Fortnite season. We can expect there will be major changes as usual, including map changes and new weapons. But in terms of crossovers or themes, it’s simply too early to tell.

For now, that’s all we know about Fortnite season three, but don’t panic; as the weeks go on, leaks will start to appear, giving us an idea of what to expect in August.

