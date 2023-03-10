Fortnite MEGA is bringing futuristic vehicles, powerful weapons, and a mellow biome to battle royale

Fortnite has finally begun its second season of Chapter Four, with players being introduced to the futuristic setting and giant city on the island.

As players log on they’ll come to understand the wealth of new additions to the game, including things like two new futuristic vehicles, several new weapons, and a mellow new biome that works as the antithesis of the Mega City.

In a blog post, Epic Games detailed all the new features coming in Chapter Four, season two. Many previous leaks seem to have been confirmed by the March post and some being even more than what was expected. To start, there will be two new futuristic vehicles as opposed to the rumored one by data miners.

Image via Epic Games

It looks like there will be the rumored new bike, called the Victory Crown Rogue. It’s a two-person vehicle that looks like it can drift and boost, so it seems to be a specialized vehicle with abilities like the original dirt bike.

The second vehicle appears to be some kind of futuristic car with similar capabilities that are also meant to fit the season’s theme.

There will also be more weapons than were previously leaked as well, with the four included in the blog post being:

Kinetic Blade: These new swords have the ability to perform basic slashes as well as a special dash attack that will make quick work of your enemies.

These new swords have the ability to perform basic slashes as well as a special dash attack that will make quick work of your enemies. Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle: This is a stealthy weapon that still manages to pack a punch without letting everyone know where you are.

This is a stealthy weapon that still manages to pack a punch without letting everyone know where you are. Havoc Pump Shotgun: The opposite of the new AR, this Shotgun is a great option to deal devastating damage at close range.

The opposite of the new AR, this Shotgun is a great option to deal devastating damage at close range. Overclocked Pulse Rifle: Epic is being strangely tight-lipped about this weapon, but apparently it’s a Mythic that can only be earned from a POI rifting in, whatever that means.

One of the last major leaks to be confirmed is the giant city POI, but there are a number of different locations that will be added to the game as well. The map looks to include four new POIs, titled Mega City, Knotty Nets, Steamy Springs, and Kenjutsu Crossing.

What’s more interesting is these new locations seem to be on a new biome that features teal grass with light plant accents.

Image via Epic Games

While these were the major things shown off during the reveal of Fortnite MEGA, there will likely be much more discovered in the days ahead. It will be interesting to see how creators use the new weapons and vehicles to make content and what data miners will be able to find hiding in the new biome.

Regardless, Fortnite MEGA is looking to be another exciting season.