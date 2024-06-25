Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
An image of the Black Pearl from Pirates of the Carribean in Fortnite, a new POI.
Image via FNBRNewsJP
Category:
Fortnite

Fortnite leak suggests Pirates of the Caribbean’s most iconic ship will be new POI on map

Time to set sail.
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 03:14 am

A new Fortnite leak has teased a collaboration with the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, adding a famous location from the movies to the map.

Recommended Videos

Alongside other Pirates of the Caribbean cosmetics, it appears Fortnite players will be able to land at the infamous Black Pearl, Jack Sparrow’s very own pirate ship. Once players board this POI, they’ll be able to search for new pirate-themed loot and battle for both riches and glory.

Image showing the Cursed Sails Pass in Fortnite.
Play as everyone’s favorite pirate. Image via iFireMonkey

This pirate POI is named Shipwrecked Shallows and features some small islands and a shanty town to explore. The ship is the most detailed section of the POI, with each section of the Black Pearl recreated to match the movie. The POI includes Jack Sparrow’s bedroom, crew quarters filled with chests, and a brig.

The leaks of this new POI, posted on X (formerly Twitter), also showcase a canon mythic weapon scattered throughout the location. Most likely, players will be able to use these mythic canons to launch projectiles at players or destroy pesky structures.

Dedicated Fortnite fans may recognize many of the assets in this POI are similar to Lazy Lagoon, just reskinned to match the Pirates of the Caribbean aesthetic. This POI was originally released alongside the season eight map and even featured a similar pirate ship. Lazy Lagoon returned in Chapter Three, season three, where the POI was recreated inside a volcano.

These leaks come after Epic Games accidentally released the Jack Sparrow skin before the collaboration, allowing quick players to purchase the skin before its removal. Luckily, the skin will return to the shop alongside an event battle pass once the collaboration is released.

While it is unclear if the POI will undergo further changes before the release of the event, fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise will be happy to note the Black Pearl is a faithful recreation.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
John is a graduate from the University of California, Los Angeles and wields a degree in English. He is constantly staying up to date on the latest and greatest games, and has been writing about gaming for over a year now. When he is not playing games, he can be found reading sci-fi and fantasy books or working on ceramics.