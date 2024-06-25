Fortnite leak suggests Pirates of the Caribbean’s most iconic ship will be new POI on map

A new Fortnite leak has teased a collaboration with the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, adding a famous location from the movies to the map.

Recommended Videos

Alongside other Pirates of the Caribbean cosmetics, it appears Fortnite players will be able to land at the infamous Black Pearl, Jack Sparrow’s very own pirate ship. Once players board this POI, they’ll be able to search for new pirate-themed loot and battle for both riches and glory.

Play as everyone’s favorite pirate. Image via iFireMonkey

This pirate POI is named Shipwrecked Shallows and features some small islands and a shanty town to explore. The ship is the most detailed section of the POI, with each section of the Black Pearl recreated to match the movie. The POI includes Jack Sparrow’s bedroom, crew quarters filled with chests, and a brig.

The leaks of this new POI, posted on X (formerly Twitter), also showcase a canon mythic weapon scattered throughout the location. Most likely, players will be able to use these mythic canons to launch projectiles at players or destroy pesky structures.

Dedicated Fortnite fans may recognize many of the assets in this POI are similar to Lazy Lagoon, just reskinned to match the Pirates of the Caribbean aesthetic. This POI was originally released alongside the season eight map and even featured a similar pirate ship. Lazy Lagoon returned in Chapter Three, season three, where the POI was recreated inside a volcano.

These leaks come after Epic Games accidentally released the Jack Sparrow skin before the collaboration, allowing quick players to purchase the skin before its removal. Luckily, the skin will return to the shop alongside an event battle pass once the collaboration is released.

While it is unclear if the POI will undergo further changes before the release of the event, fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise will be happy to note the Black Pearl is a faithful recreation.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy