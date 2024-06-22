Pirates of the Caribbean-themed skins are coming to Fortnite as part of the Summer 2024 update. While its official release date is still unconfirmed, a reliable leaker gave us a good idea of how much longer we need to wait for them.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear when the Pirates of the Caribbean event will officially go live. While the new update officially added the Jack Sparrow Cursed Sails Pass, which is a part of the collaboration event, it was only live briefly until it was pulled on June 22. However, according to prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean cosmetics, which will likely include the Cursed Sails event pass, are set to launch in the Item Shop on July 18.

When does the Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails event go live in Fortnite?

The crossover is a highly anticipated event. Image via Epic Games

While this date has yet to be officially confirmed, it’s clear the recently released Summer update has added the content to the game, so it will be live soon enough.

The Cursed Sails Pass will include the Jack Sparrow skin and an event pass granting access to several missions and rewards. These include the Jack Sparrow skin, Jack’s Compass back bling, Jack Sparrow’s Sword pickaxe, the Cursed Jack Sparrow skin, Pirate’s Grin emoticon, Jar of Dirt emote, Sparrow Run emote, 4 Level Up Tokens, and a Banner Icon. The pass will cost 1000 V-Bucks, and according to the recently delisted pass, you will have until Aug 6. to purchase it.

Additionally, as revealed by Fortnite leaker iFIreMonkey, the collaboration will add a “Ship in a Bottle” item that unleashes an entire ship that crashes on opponents. It will also add Davy Jones, Captain Barbossa, and Elizabeth Swann as NPCs.

