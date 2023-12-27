Fortnite January Crew Pack: Silas Hesk skin, rewards, and more

The Silas Hesk skin is making its way to Fortnite as part of the January Crew pack, Epic Games announced. It’ll be the game’s first featured Crew outfit for 2024, and a handful of Legacy Style options will be available once it drops in Fortnite.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite January Crew Pack featuring the Silas Hesk skin.

Fortnite January Crew Pack: Who is Silas Hesk?

Silas Hesk is presented as a young guy who wears dark, round glasses and a black bucket hat. He also has a snake around his neck, as well as a black and white jacket that resembles more of a hip-hop vibe.

Silas Hesk is on his way to Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

Silas Hesk Legacy Style options

Since the Silas Hesk skin will be the featured outfit of the Fortnite Crew Pack for January, you can unlock various Legacy Style options for the skin depending on the number of months you subscribe to the Crew for.

What a collection. Screenshot via Fortnite Wiki

Here’s a breakdown of the Legacy skins that you can get from the January Crew Pack and how you can unlock them:

Venomous Legacy – can be unlocked if you subscribe to the Crew Pack for one additional month.

– can be unlocked if you subscribe to the Crew Pack for one additional month. Auric Legacy – can be unlocked if you subscribe to the Crew Pack for two additional months.

– can be unlocked if you subscribe to the Crew Pack for two additional months. Phase Legacy – can be unlocked if you subscribe to the Crew Pack for three additional months.

– can be unlocked if you subscribe to the Crew Pack for three additional months. Rimebound Legacy – can be unlocked if you subscribe to the Crew Pack for four additional months.

– can be unlocked if you subscribe to the Crew Pack for four additional months. Cosmic Legacy – can be unlocked if you subscribe to the Crew Pack for five additional months.

Fortnite January Crew Pack rewards

Aside from the Silas Hesk skin, Epic Games still hasn’t revealed the complete list of rewards players can get from the Fortnite January Crew Pack. But past Crew Packs allowed players to get battle passes, some amount of V-Bucks, and more.

We’ll update this article with the rewards list as soon as it is unveiled.

How to get the Fortnite Crew Pack

To get the Fortnite Crew pack, you need to pay $11.99 per month to purchase a monthly subscription where you can get the rewards mentioned above. This includes the Silas Hesk skin for the next month, as well as the Legacy Style options depending on the number of months you sign up for the subscription.

For the Legacy Skins, though, you will not receive the outfit right away. You can unlock them one by one as the months pass by.