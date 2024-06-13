Forgot password
Fortnite Festival season 4 – All new tracks, skins, and Metallica content

We’re off to never-never land.
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 04:40 am

Update v30.10 in Fortnite kicks off the next Festival season. Here’s everything included in Fortnite Festival season four, including new Jam Tracks, skins, gameplay improvements, and more.

Everything new in Fortnite Festival season 4

Battle Stage mode

Fortnite Festival season four introduces a way for you to challenge other players in musical mastery. A Battle Stage mode features 16 players and four random songs from the Festival’s featured rotation. Everyone plays the same track, but you can choose your song part and the difficulty to get the highest score.

During the match, you can build Overdrive and attack opponents to throw them off while boosting your score. As players get eliminated from the competition, only one remains victorious. The Battle Stage also has a private mode where you can jump in with a party of up to four players and choose your own tracks.

Metallica Festival Pass

New Festival season means a new featured artist. In season four, it’s Metallica. As always, there’s a new Festival Pass with free and premium tracks featuring skins, instruments, emotes, Jam Tracks, and more. By completing quests and earning Festival Points, you can unlock all four members of Metallica as long as you’ve purchased the premium track.

If you’re not keen on purchasing the Festival Pass, here are all the free rewards you can earn:

  • Slurp Blaster guitar
  • Epic Games – S.O.M.P (Jam Track)
  • Epic Games – The Night Porter (Winnage) (Jam Track)
  • Epic Games – Dreamer (Jam Track)
  • Dark Flame aura
  • Roundhouse emote

Item Shop items and skins

More Metallica skins arrive at the Item Shop, with a set of Puppet Master skins for each band member. There are several Jam Tracks you can pick up in the Item Shop as well, with more coming later in the update:

  • Enter Sandman
  • Fuel
  • Master of Puppets
  • Ride the Lightning
  • The Unforgiven
  • Wherever I May Roam

Jam Tracks are now Lobby Tracks

One of the main gameplay improvements in season four is the ability to equip Jam Tracks as lobby music. You can equip any Jam Track you own or mark multiple tracks as favorites to have a shuffle of songs to listen to while in the lobby.

This is the main content coming to the Fortnite Festival in season four. For a full breakdown, check out the official post from Epic Games. Aside from the Festival content, there’s more to discover in Fortnite update v30.10, including a Metallica concert on June 22 and June 23.

