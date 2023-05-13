Fortnite fans skeptical of upcoming summer event set for America’s birthday

Let's hope this summer's event is hotter than the last one.

Epic Games may be looking to restore its reputation among the community after a May 12 leak has revealed details about their upcoming summer event. Building off previous information, the event is expected to include plenty more than last year’s version, which many called disappointing.

In a recent leak posted by Fortnite data miner HYPEX, the 2023 event may be happening around July 4, 2023. While this may still change, this is only a couple of weeks away from last year’s event, which started on July 21. If this follows the same trend, it will happen at the same time Epic is taking its company-wide summer vacation.

Fortnite's 2023 Summer Event starts July 4th with a "Mural" Event and a "Propping" Event, both starting simultaneously with quests & free rewards. via: @Krowe_moh & @NotJulesDev pic.twitter.com/T2s6xxLnCH — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 12, 2023

The leak doesn’t give a clear indication of what the summer update will consist of, but HYPEX states that there will be “multiple events” throughout the holiday period. This could be something as simple as a few quests for players to pursue, or a large live event happening on the island.

Whatever happens, this year’s summer event will surely beat 2022’s edition given next to nothing was actually released last July.

It’s clear many players don’t have high expectations based on the replies to the leak, most of whom took part in last year’s event and were left disappointed by Epic’s offerings.

If it's anything like we got last year, we do not care — Sheep (@SheepTheSecond) May 12, 2023

It will be up to Epic whether they can win back the approval of fans, many of whom had high expectations based on previous events. However, based on previous leaks of at least one new Summer-themed vehicle coming to the game, it could be something that restores at least a little faith in the developer.

