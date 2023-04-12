Fortnite’s summer event could become radical with a new vehicle leak

Fortnite‘s summer events became really popular as recently as two years ago when aliens came to visit the island alongside Rick and Morty. While last year’s event was a bit of a letdown, it seems like developer Epic Games is prepping some special additions to spice things up this year. One new leak seems to point to a tubular new vehicle coming to the game.

According to a leak from data miner HYPEX, Epic is currently working on a new vehicle surfboard that will allow payers to ride like the hoverboard from previous Chapters of the game. In the image shared by HYPEX, it looks like it may just be a kind of hoverboard with a floating effect underneath to look like water, but still poses a lot of interesting opportunities all the same.

Fortnite are working on a new "Surfboard" vehicle, most likely for summer, which is next season. pic.twitter.com/6diJLHyv7k — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 11, 2023

This seems similar to a previous rideable vehicle from Fortnite called the Driftboard, which actually received its own reskin in Creative as a different surfboard. This didn’t apply to the island, so it may be that item was popular enough that Epic thought it could be a fun addition to bring to the actual battle royale. Plus with the increased capabilities in Unreal Engine 5, it may now be easier to do so.

Last year felt like there was a lot of content that was intended, like the supposed leak of skateboards, but nothing ever came from it. Epic has had a strong year for events so far, so it may be the developer is prepping to make up for last year’s lack of content. Only time will tell what summer will bring.