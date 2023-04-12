Fortnite dropping becomes so much easier after v24.20 quest change

Fortnite has managed to maintain its success over the years due to its constant evolution. It has constantly improved with every update, whether that be with the addition of new mechanics or adjusting content to better suit players. One of the best changes in today’s v24.20 update is a simple one, but it makes doing certain quests a breeze.

There was a lot of news about the Attack on Titan content coming from the update earlier today, but the real hit came from the overlay that developers Epic Games added to the map at the start of each lobby.

After Fortnite‘s v24.20 update, when the Battle Bus is driving over the top of the map, players will see quest markers with stars at locations where their tracked Fortnite quests can be found. Quests without specific locations won’t have this effect.

Related: Attack on Titan’s most popular characters grapple into Fortnite

Previously, players would have to put a pin on the battle royale map while loading into Fortnite’s pre-game island, if they remembered. What happened more often was players would forget and would be forced to drop a pin as fast as they can before the bus passes their destination. This change means all players have to do is have their quest marked to track, which applies across matches. Players will see these markers until they complete the mission.

This makes completing quests so much easier because players don’t have to worry about landing at the wrong POI or location. The markers are really close to where the objective is too, so make sure you’re landing as close as possible.

It doesn’t seem like there is a way to turn this option off, so players should simply not track the quest if they don’t want to see them on the island when they’re dropping.