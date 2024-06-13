Epic sneaks in Fall Guys cosmetics to Fortnite with Metallica update

Gamers who are heavy metal fans got the perfect collaboration when Metallica came to Fortnite on June 13, but at the same time, Epic Games sneakily added a few cosmetics from another popular franchise—Fall Guys.

Players have been expecting Epic Games to add Fall Guys to Fortnite for months now. It was first teased a few months back, with Epic Games claiming in April it needs more time. By the looks of it, the wait shouldn’t be too much longer, since a few Fall Guys cosmetics were added with Patch v30.10, though they’re not in the store yet.

The Fall Guys cosmetics were leaked on X by popular Fortnite content creator and leaker, iFireMonkey. On early June 13, he posted a Fall Guys Back Bling featuring a pink bean character with a tiny crown on its head. At the same time, he shared a new Fall Guys Pickaxe, with pink, white and yellow colors, a music pack, and a banner icon.

All these items are Fall Guys-themed—for instance, the music pack has an icon with numerous Fall Guys characters on it. If anything, it tells us Epic Games is actively working on shipping the game to Fortnite, and we’re edging closer and closer.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get any more details. In his posts, iFireMonkey doesn’t outline any information about the future of the collaboration. The roadmap released earlier this year pushed Fall Guys to around the end of Chapter Five, season two, though it was just a rumor back then. In a video shared by another leaker, HYPEX, the items have an in-game description that they’re introduced in “chapter 5, season 3.”

In that case, we just have to wait and see what Epic Games is cooking up. Hopefully, more details and a full-scale collab will be on the menu in the nearby future.

