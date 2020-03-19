Epic attempts to address stability issues in latest Fortnite maintenance patch

Epic released a new maintenance patch for PC and mobile players today.

For PC players, the patch improved stability. For mobile players, the patch improved stability and rectified issues with Android and iOS preventing visibility settings from saving.

We've released a maintenance patch on PC and iOS to address stability and the issue on mobile involving HUD visibility settings not saving.



This patch will also be released on Android, resolving the issue on that platform. We'll keep you updated here. pic.twitter.com/IMSGRuIl92 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 19, 2020

Over the past few weeks, many players have reported performance issues with Fortnite, including problems with lag, the game running at low frames-per-second (FPS), and even the game crashing for players while searching for a match. These issues have left many Fortnite fans frustrated.

Twitch streamer NickEh30 tweeted out a response from an Epic employee from March 18 on Reddit, addressing some of the challenges Epic has when trying to fix server stability.

If you’ve ever complained about laggy Fortnite servers, read this.



It’s from an Epic employee, posted on Reddit.



They’re trying! pic.twitter.com/ZY8487ahKX — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) March 19, 2020

It’s unclear at the moment if the patch has addressed the stability issues effectively since many players are still reporting server and FPS problems. It is, however, clear that Epic is trying its best to figure out what’s going wrong and improve performance for those still running into problems.

If you’re still having issues, be sure to check the @FortniteStatus Twitter, which posts updates about stability, server issues, and other performance problems.