Epic attempts to address stability issues in latest Fortnite maintenance patch

Epic released a new maintenance patch for PC and mobile players today.
For PC players, the patch improved stability. For mobile players, the patch improved stability and rectified issues with Android and iOS preventing visibility settings from saving.
Over the past few weeks, many players have reported performance issues with Fortnite, including problems with lag, the game running at low frames-per-second (FPS), and even the game crashing for players while searching for a match. These issues have left many Fortnite fans frustrated.
Twitch streamer NickEh30 tweeted out a response from an Epic employee from March 18 on Reddit, addressing some of the challenges Epic has when trying to fix server stability.
It’s unclear at the moment if the patch has addressed the stability issues effectively since many players are still reporting server and FPS problems. It is, however, clear that Epic is trying its best to figure out what’s going wrong and improve performance for those still running into problems.
If you’re still having issues, be sure to check the @FortniteStatus Twitter, which posts updates about stability, server issues, and other performance problems.