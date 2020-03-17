Fortnite down: Players reporting issues with logins, matchmaking, and Item Shop

If you’re having issues logging in, queuing for matchmaking, or buying something from the Fortnite Item Shop, you aren’t alone.

Fortnite is down for some people, the game’s status Twitter account announced today. The account tweeted at 1:41pm CT saying the developers were investigating several issues and that it’d update fans when the issues had been fixed.

We're currently investigating issues with logins, matchmaking, the Item Shop, and other Fortnite services. We'll provide an update when these are resolved. pic.twitter.com/xrFnlGQtIT — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 17, 2020

With more people being stuck at home during the coronavirus global pandemic, Fortnite and other video games likely have a larger active player base than usual.

