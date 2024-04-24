Can you gift the Festival Pass in Fortnite? Answered

If you are among the battle royale fans who sway to music in Fortnite’s popular Festival mode, you may wonder whether it’s possible to gift the rewards-rich Festival Pass to your loved ones. Well, here’s the answer.

Is it possible to gift a Fortnite Festival Pass?

We should be able to gift a pass. Image via Epic Games

Unfortunately, you can’t directly gift a Festival Pass (or Battle pass) to anyone in Fortnite. But there’s a way around the restriction.

If you want to offer a Festival Pass to another player, the only way to do so is by gifting V-Bucks. Unfortunately, you can’t directly transfer V-Bucks to another account either. You can, however, purchase physical V-Bucks gift cards. These can be redeemed for V-Bucks in a Fortnite account, allowing the giftee to buy a Festival Pass and serve your purpose eventually.

For a Festival Pass, purchase a gift card worth 1,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for roughly $20.

You can only directly gift individual cosmetics like outfits, emotes, Back Blings, and more in Fortnite. Cosmetics purchased with real money can’t be gifted, though.

Priced at 1,800 V-Bucks, the premium track of Fortnite’s Festival Pass offers a ton of rewards for those who love grooving to their favorite artists. For example, at the time of writing, Epic has just introduced season three of Fortnite Festival, starring Billie Eilish as the icon, alongside several other sparkly cosmetics to add to your inventory. With the premium track, you can exclusively earn two Billie Eilish outfits, four Jam Tracks, and two themed instruments to use on stage.

While there’s a free track for anyone looking to earn rewards without spending money, the premium track is worth it for players who log in to enjoy the Festival mode regularly.

