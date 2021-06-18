How to gift a Fortnite Battle Pass | Dot Esports

Each Fortnite season is an opportunity to prove yourself on the battlefield in a new setting. Fortnite’s theme changes every season. While the locations you’ve grown familiar with over the last season may look different during the new season, you’ll be able to keep up by updating up your cosmetics collection.

The style of cosmetics also changes from season to season, and the best way to keep your wardrobe up to date will be by purchasing the Battle Pass. The Battle Pass includes many rewards players can unlock through leveling up. Completing all the challenges and working on decking out your Battle Pass will be fun on its own, but it’ll be even more enjoyable with friends.

Gifting a season’s Battle Pass to a friend can be the perfect way to bring them back to the game since it can be hard to resist the temptation of unlocking awesome cosmetics.

Here’s how you can gift a Battle Pass in Fortnite.

How can you gift a Battle Pass in Fortnite?

To gift a Battle Pass in Fortnite, you’ll need to log into the game first. Once you’re on the main menu, open up the in-game shop and scroll down until you see the Battle Pass.

Choose the Battle Pass There will be options in the middle of your screen that you can use to purchase the Battle Pass for yourself.

Around the bottom left of your screen, there will be a Gift the Battle Pass button.

Click on the Gift the Battle Pass button.

You’ll be forwarded to a new tab where you’ll find a list of your friends.

Choose who you’d like to gift the Battle Pass, and click on Continue.

Depending on the platform you’re playing Fortnite on, you’ll either need to add funds to your account or purchase the Battle Pass by entering your credit card details.

You’ll then have an option to personalize the gift box that’ll be carrying the Battle Pass.

Click Send to complete the process, and the gift will be instantly delivered to your friend’s account.

You’ll need to add the person you’re looking to gift a Battle Pass to at least three days before since it’s one of the core requirements of the gifting process in Fortnite.